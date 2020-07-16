FAIRVIEW—During the past several years, residents have placed trees, shrubs and decorations on gravesites throughout the Fairview City Cemetery – items that are now causing problems.
For example, trees are now growing where new future gravesites were to be located and trees next to headstones have grown to the point where their roots are affecting other headstones.
The city has announced that effective immediately, the city will begin removing these items. Residents who have placed items around their loved ones’ graves are advised to remove them.
The following rules have been posed at the cemetery for many years:
- Placing of monuments is done at the owner’s risk.
- All decorations must be placed within 6 feet north or south of headstones.
- All holiday and funeral decoration will be removed after 7 days.
- All children under 12 must be accompanied by an adult.
- No planting of shrubs, trees or flowers.
- Trespassing after dusk is a misdemeanor.
- No placement of monuments without cemetery approval.
- Removal of flowers, decorations or containers by anyone other than those authorized constitutes theft and will be prosecuted.