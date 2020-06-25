EPHRAIM—Granary Arts in Ephraim is currently presenting two new art exhibitions: “Paul Adams + Jordan Layton: Vanishing Voices” and “Sara Lynne Lindsay: Inherited Ground.”
The exhibits will remain on display through Sept. 18 at the gallery, located at 86 N. Main in Ephraim. Admission is free; parking is available next door behind the Ephraim Co-op. Gallery hours are Wednesday through Saturday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.; the gallery is closed Sunday through Tuesday and on major holidays.
Granary Arts reopened its doors to the public on June 10 after closing due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The gallery asks that all guests follow the governor’s “yellow phase” guidelines and wear face coverings, practice social distancing measures and maintain hygiene standards.
“Paul Adams + Jordan Layton: Vanishing Voices”: This exhibit showcases portraits of the last native speakers of endangered Native American languages and the landscapes they inhabit. The images were made using a 20”x24” view camera and the 19th century wet collodion tintype process.
Each portrait is one-of-a-kind, much like the people being photographed. A Civil-War era process, it is one of the most permanent of all photographic printing methods.
One language dies every 14 days. By the next century nearly half of the approximate 7,000 languages spoken on Earth will disappear. In an increasingly globalized and homogenized era, language follows power. The most spoken languages dominate world communication and commerce, jumping geopolitical borders and geographical boundaries and pushing less spoken languages toward extinction.
These languages preserve priceless cultural heritage, and some hold unexpected value — linguistic nuances which convey unparalleled knowledge of the natural world. The portraits created in “Vanishing Voices” will long outlast the dying native languages of the subjects. With 74 languages in the United States critically endangered, these images serve as a haunting record of the last speakers.
Paul Adams has been photographing for more than 40 years. Adams was born and raised in the Pacific Northwest and grew up backpacking and exploring the nearby coastal ranges as well as running rivers above the Arctic Circle in Alaska.
He was awarded a master’s of photography degree in 1996 and has taught photography at Utah State University, in the Florida Keys and at Brigham Young University. He lived in Europe as a Fulbright scholar and taught photography in Northern England.
Adams has had his work displayed both nationally and internationally, including in The National Portrait Gallery of the Smithsonian, and his photographs are included in several permanent collections including the Nora Eccles Museum of Fine Art, the Chattahoochee Valley Art Museum, The Chicago Institute of Art and the BYU Art Museum. Adams is a professor of photography at BYU.
Jordan Layton was born and raised in northern Alabama before receiving his BFA in photography from BYU. Since graduation, he has worked as a commercial photographer and art director in both New York City and Los Angeles, where he currently resides with his wife and their golden retriever puppy.
“Sara Lynne Lindsay: Inherited Ground”: Sara Lynne Lindsay grew up in San Jose, California and considers Lubbock, Texas home, where she lived for 15 years. In 2000, she received her BFA from Utah State University. Since graduating, she has been raising six children, exhibiting nationally and internationally, and serving as a board member to the nonprofit organization Sites Set for Knowledge. She recently made the decision to return to graduate school, and is working on her MFA at Brigham Young University
Lindsay’s work springs from the belief that we are all at a pivotal place on the continuum of creating rich or poor soil for the next generation, a belief that individual actions affect the environment we are creating.
Inspired from her mothering of six children and the sacrifice that accompanies it, she visualizes nature as a parallel to the self, illustrating the generational strength of women. Soil stands as a symbol of the lives that came before her and the environment they cultivated.
Evidence of what was living and found above the ground eventually makes its way into the soil to nourish the next generation. An untold amount of subtle conditioning — be it emotional, spiritual, financial or physical — is passed on from her ancestors. Growth, decay, sacrifice, and evidence are all common themes.
Lindsay incorporates both natural elements — dirt, seeds, gravity, flowers and plaster — and domestic elements such as sewing, knitting, cooking and ironing in her artworks. The material choices are familiar as they originate from her sphere of daily work as a mother, wife, gardener and artist.
Believing that individual choices play a pivotal role creating a ground for the future to thrive in, or suffer through, “Inherited Ground” surveys the role of interconnectedness in human development.
For more information about the exhibits or Granary Arts, call 435-283-3456, visit www.granaryarts.org or send an email to info@granaryarts.com.