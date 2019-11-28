Two-time Grammy winner Harley set to perform Dec. 4

FAIRVIEW— Bill Harley, one of the nations most loved modern day troubadour/storytellers will perform at two events Wednesday, Dec. 4. Admission at both events is free.
The first is a storytelling workshop open to teachers, parents and high school students, at 3 p.m., at Mt. Pleasant Elementary School, 595 South 400 East.
Later that evening, at 7 p.m., Harley will perform a storytelling and music concert at Peterson Dance Hall, 65 South State, Fairview.
Harley is well-traveled, well-read, well-educated, well-spoken and well-loved. Accompanied by his guitar, his narrative songs and stories, both original and traditional, are a celebration of our common humanity.
He is a two-time Grammy winner that is vibrant, outrageous, unpredictable and genuine with songs and stories about growing up, schooling and what it is to be human—our connections with one another and with the planet we share.
Recognized by audiences and peers as one of the finest performing storytellers in the country, his work has influenced a generation of children, parents, performing artists and educators.
Harley is best known for his work with children and families, his ability to navigate through a confusing world with humor and wisdom is evident in his masterful storytelling, singing, recordings and books.
To view a sample from one of his past shows, visit www.youtube.com/watch?v=cA1WW-tYSVU.