UAMPS members add solar energy to resource mix

SALT LAKE CITY — Sixteen members of Utah Associated Municipal Power Systems (UAMPS) are further decarbonizing their energy portfolios by adding solar electricity from a new solar plant in southeastern Utah. In Sanpete County, the cities of Fairview and Ephraim are participating in the project.
The power will come from the Red Mesa Tapaha Solar Resource, a 66-megawatt solar photovoltaic generation facility to be located on the Navajo Nation in San Juan County. The solar farm is scheduled to become operational in June 2022.
UAMPS has entered into a power purchase agreement (PPA) with Navajo Tribal Utility Authority Generation-Utah, LLC, a subsidiary of Navajo Tribal Utility Authority (NTUA) on behalf of UAMPS members electing to participate in this project.
The PPA between NTUA Generation and UAMPS provides for the delivery of solar energy for 25 years once the project comes online in June 2022.
NTUA Generation will provide development security to protect UAMPS from delays in the project coming online or the failure of the project to ultimately become operational.
The pricing starts $23.15/MWH and escalates two percent per year. This pricing includes renewable energy credits. The Red Mesa project will add solar energy to UAMPS’ increasingly broad array of clean, carbon-free energy resources.
Subscription amounts by UAMPS members range from 142 kilowatts for Fairview, to more than 18,000 kilowatts for St. George. UAMPS members seek balanced, diverse energy portfolios that ensure clean, reliable, cost-effective energy under any circumstance.
Many members are decarbonizing their resource mix with energy from UAMPS’ Horse Butte Wind Farm, the Veyo waste heat project, hydroelectric projects and the Carbon Free Power Project that will use small modular nuclear reactors to produce carbon-free electricity.
NTUA has broad experience in developing solar projects. It has successfully deployed two utility scale solar projects within the last three years on the Navajo Nation and is in the process of developing additional solar resources on and off the reservation.
Returns from the solar projects are being used to keep NTUA’s electric rates low and to pay for the electrification of Navajo homes — such as expanding the Light Up Navajo initiative.
“This is a win-win project for UAMPS and NTUA customers,” said NTUA General Manager Walter Haase. “UAMPS will have another low-cost clean energy product and NTUA will be able to extend electricity to families who have been living without for many, many years.”
About UAMPS
Utah Associated Municipal Power Systems is an energy services interlocal agency of the State of Utah, established in 1980. As a project-based consortium, UAMPS provides a variety of power supply, transmission and other services to its 47 members, which include public power utilities in six western states: Utah, California, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, and Wyoming.
For more information, visit www.uamps.com.
About NTUA
Navajo Tribal Utility Authority (NTUA) has continuously served the Navajo people for 60 years. The NTUA was established on Jan. 22, 1959, to address the absence of utilities on the Navajo Nation, and NTUA has grown into a thriving tribally-owned enterprise delivering a portfolio of services.
The NTUA is organized for the operation, maintenance and expansion of electric, communications, natural gas, water, wastewater and generation, including photovoltaic (solar) residential services for the Navajo people at a low and reasonable cost.
Through its subsidiary NTUA Generation, Inc., NTUA has initiated and completed development of multiple solar farms, while continuing to meet NTUA’s fundamental goals of creating employment opportunities, improving the health and welfare of regional residents and raising the standard of life on the Navajo Nation.