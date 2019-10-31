UDAF, others offer reward for information in cattle loss investigation

Utah Department of Agriculture and Food, Utah Farm Bureau and Utah Cattlemen’s Association are offering a $2,000 reward for information concerning the loss of cattle in Utah, Iron and Box Elder counties where cattle had been shot. To report information, call Utah County Sheriff, (801) 851-4000; Iron County Sheriff, (435) 867-7500; Box Elder County Sheriff, (435) 734-3800; or Utah Department of Agriculture and Food, Brand Bureau Chief, (801) 538-7100.