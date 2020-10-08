UPDATE
MILBURN—According to reports from the Sanpete County Sheriff’s Department shots were fired at officers in Milburn who were attempting to serve a warrant on two fugitives wanted in Wyoming. At just before 9 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 7 the officers were fired upon from inside the home. At that time officers retreated. No one was hit by the gun fire and law enforcement did not return fire.
After firing shots the couple fled east toward the mountains. Police K-9 units and helicopters from the Department of Public Safety are on the scene aiding in the search for the suspects.
The suspects have been identified as Brett Gilman Johnson, 51, and Jamie Carol Wheeler (aka Cleghorn), 41. The couple had been arrested in Gillette, Wyoming after breaking in to 17 storage units – one of which contained 18 guns. Warrants were issued by the court last Wednesday after they failed to appear on those charges.
Johnson is described as 5’ 6” tall with brown eyes and brown hair. No discretion was immediately available for Cleghorn. Police say both suspects should be considered armed and dangerous.
According to a bail bondsman James Pulver,who was with officers at the time the suspect opened fire, three different bail bond companies are looking for the couple. They are also being sought by Weber County Sheriff’s Office for the theft of a money box from a car wash in Ogden.
A search for the two individuals is currently underway from several law enforcement agencies including the Utah Department of Public Safety, Utah County Sheriff’s Office and SWAT team, Snow College Police, Ephraim City Police, Fairview City Police, Utah Department of Corrections, and other agencies.
Residents in the Milburn area should call 911 or the Sanpete County Dispatch (435-835-2345) if any unknown people are observed in the area. Anyone else should avoid the area.