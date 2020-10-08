UPDATE

HIDEAWAY VALLEY—The search for Brett Gilman Johnson and Jamie Carol Cleghorn (aka Wheeler) has moved to the Hideaway Valley area of northern Sanpete County, according to a source for The Pyramid who is close to the investigation. No other details were immediately available.
 
Meanwhile we have been able to dig up details on Cleghorn. According to a source she is currently married to Adam Wheeler, whose family owns the home where the incident started yesterday morning. She has a long history of run-ins with law enforcement, including a wide range of charges that span from providing pornography to children (which was dismissed) to dozens of charges of identity theft and forgery—and that is just what has taken place in Utah. An affidavit filed in Eighth Judicail District Court states that at the time she had 42 outstanding warrants for her arrest.
 
According to arresting documents Cleghorn previously lived in Alabama. Her Utah records date back to 2013 when she was charged in Vernal District Court in seven cases with 35 separate counts of theft, fraud, forgery, giving false information to a police officer, theft by receiving stolen property, possession of drug paraphernalia, use of a controlled substance, distribution of pornographic material to a minor, and bail jumping.
 
She was also charged in Duchesne District Court with three counts of identity fraud and forgery, and in Provo District Court on four counts that include attempted identify fraud, attempted forgery, theft by deception.
Court documents state that her crimes extend beyond those in Utah, including identity theft against members of her family.
 

MILBURN—According to reports from the Sanpete County Sheriff’s Department shots were fired at officers in Milburn who were attempting to serve a warrant on two fugitives wanted in Wyoming. At just before 9 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 7 the officers were fired upon from inside the home. At that time officers retreated. No one was hit by the gun fire and law enforcement did not return fire.

After firing shots the couple fled east toward the mountains. Police K-9 units and helicopters from the Department of Public Safety are on the scene aiding in the search for the suspects.

The suspects have been identified as Brett Gilman Johnson, 51, and Jamie Carol Wheeler (aka Cleghorn), 41. The couple had been arrested in Gillette, Wyoming after breaking in to 17 storage units – one of which contained 18 guns. Warrants were issued by the court last Wednesday after they failed to appear on those charges.

Johnson is described as 5’ 6” tall with brown eyes and brown hair. No discretion was immediately available for Cleghorn. Police say both suspects should be considered armed and dangerous.

According to a bail bondsman James Pulver,who was with officers at the time the suspect opened fire, three different bail bond companies are looking for the couple. They are also being sought by Weber County Sheriff’s Office for the theft of a money box from a car wash in Ogden.

A search for the two individuals is currently underway from several law enforcement agencies including the Utah Department of Public Safety, Utah County Sheriff’s Office and SWAT team, Snow College Police, Ephraim City Police, Fairview City Police, Utah Department of Corrections, and other agencies.

Residents in the Milburn area should call 911 or the Sanpete County Dispatch (435-835-2345) if any unknown people are observed in the area. Anyone else should avoid the area.

