U.S. Secretary of Agriculture Sonny Perdue announced recently the approval of requests from Utah and South Carolina to provide online purchasing of food to Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program households.
This approval will allow these states to expedite the implementation of online purchasing with currently authorized SNAP online retailers with a target start date to be announced at a later time.
Utah’s SNAP participation includes more than 160,000 individuals, more than 67,000 households, and totals $235 million annually in federal benefits.
SNAP online purchasing is currently operational in 36 states and the District of Columbia, and four other states will be implementing online purchasing in the near future.
The U.S. Department of Agriculture continues to provide significant technical assistance to all interested stakeholders to ensure implementation plans are thorough and appropriate preliminary testing is conducting to avoid compromising the state’s entire benefit system. Each state, EBT processor and retailer presents their own mix of challenges, so the USDA Food and Nutrition Service is providing customer service based on each of their specific needs.
Until states are prepared to operate online purchasing, the USDA recommends utilizing other options that retailers may already provide such as Pay at Pickup (also known as “Click and Collect”) where SNAP cardholders can shop online and then pay for their purchase using their EBT card at pickup.