USFS highlights emergency medical short-haul program

USFS REGIONAL INTERMOUNTAIN NEWS — During the Trail Mountain Fire on the Manti-La Sal National Forest last June 2018, the U.S. Forest Service (USFS) completed their first operational emergency short-haul extraction in Utah.
Since then, the short-haul program has diligently prepared for future events and has been available to support the USFS and all of its partners to provide the very best service possible.
About short-haul
Emergency Medical Short-Haul is used to get emergency medical care to the seriously injured and respond to life threatening injures that happen in the field. With insertion and extraction options, it is an effective method to get help in and the injured out of places that are normally inaccessible.
Wildland firefighters often work in remote locations in very extreme environments. When accidents happen, it is necessary to act quickly, effectively and efficiently. Depending on the location, it can take hours to get a patient to life saving care. Time cannot be wasted.
In the past, firefighters have had to rely solely on other Emergency Medical Response (EMS) resources, which may not be available or able to get in close enough for timely extraction. On more than one occasion, it seemed that getting injured wildland firefighters to medical facilities took much longer than it should.
Cody Fox, A senior firefighter from Krassel Helitack, one of the short-haul capable crews says that “The Forest Service’s decision to stand up short-haul crews is a huge step in the right direction for hopefully saving lives on the fire-line. The specialized training we have received is top notch, and the devotion of the leadership within the program provides an environment to be a part of something bigger than ourselves.”
Following the tragic death of firefighter Andy Palmer in July 2008, the Hot Shot community with the Helicopter Operations group worked toward developing a more dependable way to extract individuals in need of definitive emergency medical care.
The goal of the Emergency Medical Short-Haul program is to ensure the safe and efficient use of short-haul capabilities to aid injured firefighters when that is the quickest way to get medical care to a person in need or extract an injured or ill employee for transport to medical care.
A short-haul mission might unfold something like this: a person in a remote area sustains a significant injury. Information from the responder is relayed to a dispatch/communications unit and an emergency medical short haul ship is requested.
The helicopter flies to the coordinates provided and makes contact with the ground crew and does a scene size up. A landing area is determined and the crew configures for short-haul operations.
This involves installing a short-haul line, from the helicopter belly-cargo hook. The line is also connected to a backup-up safety system. This is a redundant safety measure to prevent accidental release. The standard rope length for training and operations is 250 feet but can be longer or shorter depending on the need.
Once all aircraft and personal protective gear checks are complete, the short-haulers connect to the haul line, the aircraft departs, and the extraction crew is transported to the scene.
Firefighters on scene will move the injured to a location with the fewest hazards for the aircraft and crew. The short-haul pilot will maneuver the helicopter and lower the short-haul responder to the ground.
The patient is assessed and packaged accordingly. Patient packaging depends on the mechanism of injury and condition. If the patient can walk, they will likely be extracted in a seated position using an evacuation harness known as the “Screamer Suit.”
If the patient needs to be in a horizontal flat position due to spinal injuries, the patient will be secured to a backboard or a litter for stabilization. The Bauman bag is then used and acts like a burrito, wrapping around the stabilization device and it can accommodate most common packaging devices; traverse rescue stretcher, SKEDs, and backboards.
Once the injured is safely packaged, the patient and short-haul EMT are secured to the line and are lifted a safe distance above trees or other obstacles. The aircraft then flies to the closest safe area where the patient and short-hauler can be lowered for transfer to a waiting ambulance or medical transport helicopter.
Helitack crews, capable of short-haul, are primarily configured to perform all normal duties in support of fire suppression. Short-haul is just an additional capability supporting work in the field.
These firefighting helicopters conduct reconnaissance missions, transport crews, drop water (bucket drops) and on rare but necessary occasions, quickly configure for Emergency Medical Short-Haul.
The pilots and firefighters trained in short-haul are subject matter experts in mountain flying and adapt well to variable conditions that fires are often affected by and they are knowledgeable and aware of the various hazards of the job. They are firefighters.
“Coming from a rappel and hand-crew background has helped me understand the importance of a tool like short-haul,” said Fox. “Although our primary mission as firefighters has not changed; this tool provides us with additional skills to aid those unfortunate ones that fall victim to natures’ unpredictability.”
In closing Fox said, “My hope for the future is that more crews are able to provide the same emergency extraction service that we provide today, and that Forest Service short-haul procedures on the fire-line are understood as clearly as basic fire-line tactics.”
Currently the U.S. Forest Service has five Emergency Medical Short-Haul Programs. In 2015, two helitack crews, Teton Interagency Helitack on the Bridger-Teton National Forest and Wenatchee Helitack based on the Okanogan-Wenatchee National Forest began implementation.
In 2016, three additional crews added the short-haul capability: Tucson Helitack, Coronado National Forest, Central Montana Helitack, Helena/Lewis and Clark National Forests and Krassel Helitack based on the Payette National Forest. Adding the 2016 resources has helped to complement the two initial crews and to continue to bolster the extraction coverage nationally.
The Forest Service is not the only federal agency that provides helicopter extraction. The National Park Service has been doing short-haul missions for decades, and has been instrumental and is a valued partner in standing up the Forest Service Short-Haul program.
As the Forest Service and National Park Service progress with their respective programs, there has been a tremendous effort to align standardizing short-haul programs, both programmatically and operationally.
The Park Service has had many operational successes on wildland fire incidents. While they are not primarily a medical transport aircraft their capabilities and quick responses, short-haul capable helitack crews have provided assistance in multiple incident medevacs.
In addition to initial attack and incident management team assignments, the five individual crews and helicopters should be strategically placed in areas of activity to provide optimum extraction coverage. Sharing between units has proven to demonstrate the efficiency of this versatile resource.
Much like other highly specialized resources (i.e. type I helicopters, hotshot crews, smokejumpers, etc.), short-haul capable crews are in high demand. These crews are an important part of regional and local fire management programs in the past and are now called upon to provide extraction assistance for the nation.
To address the needs of the field and to continue to improve the wildland fire system, the focus for everyone should be on the resource lend-lease model that has been successful for years.