USU Extension gathers research on agritourism

LOGAN — In order to better serve the agritourism industry in the state of Utah, Utah State University (USU) Extension has developed a survey to gather research on the needs of agritourism organizations.
Agritourism is defined broadly as any facility that uses agriculture to attract visitors. Common examples include petting farms, interactive dairies, fruit orchards, pumpkin picking patches, corn mazes and more.
“Agritourism is a growing agricultural enterprise that plays a significant role in Utah’s economy,” said Kerry Rood, USU Extension veterinarian. “We want to develop resources and tools that these organizations can utilize to continue growing.”
Participation in the survey is voluntary and responses are completely anonymous. It is anticipated it will take 15 minutes to complete. Any participation will help USU Extension provide more impactful programming for agritourism organizations.
At the completion of the survey, all participants will be offered a chance to win one of three Amazon Echo Dots.
To take the survey, visit http://bit.ly/USUAgritourismSurvey.