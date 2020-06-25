SALT LAKE CITY—Meat processing plants in the State of Utah have not been immune to the logistical and modern health challenges of the COVID-19 virus. The Utah Department of Agriculture and Food recently issued a press release stating that as an essential part of the food chain, these plants have continued to operate while practicing increased health and safety measures and working hand in hand with their local health departments.
They have, throughout the crisis, abided by all local, state and federal health regulations, according to the statement.
Three meat processing facilities on the Wasatch Front have been hit recently with an influx of COVID-19 cases, causing some of them to voluntarily and momentarily close to allow their workforce to recover. Because of early detection and preventative measures, they are on their way to recovering and should be returning to full operational capacity within the next few days.
“Each of the facilities has taken special care to ensure that their employees and their product are protected,” the press release states. “Despite these shutdowns, there are still plenty of processors contributing to the local food chain. The health, safety and vitality of the food supply chain is as strong as ever in the state and consumers should confidently know that there is plenty of safe and healthy meat available.”
The Utah Department of Agriculture and Food states it is confident in the quality and quantity of meat being produced in the state. The department stands behind its processors and has worked tirelessly to ensure the proper and safe handling of all the food produced within the state.
“We appreciate and stand behind meat processors in the state who have navigated the challenges of being an essential service through these difficult times,” said UDAF Commissioner Logan Wilde. “We remain confident in the quantity and quality of product being produced and processed. I sincerely hope that consumers trust that their meat is safe and that it will continue to be readily available to them. We will continue to hold our industries to the highest level of safety and health, to see us through the end of these challenging times.”