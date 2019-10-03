SALT LAKE CITY — Utah Governor’s Office of Economic Development (GOED) is pleased to announce the opening of the Snow College Business Resource Center located at 800 West 200 South, Washburn Building, Room 170B, Richfield.
The Snow College Business Resource Center (BRC) serves residents of Juab, Millard, Piute, Sanpete, Sevier and Wayne counties.
Business Resource Centers are formed in partnership with local colleges or universities and coordinate resources of local business service providers to offer comprehensive services and ongoing assistance to help Utah’s businesses grow and expand.
The centers provide access to a coordinated network of federal, state, local and private business service providers by promoting their services to local businesses.
“We’re excited about the opening of our new Business Resource Center and remain committed to partnering with and serving our local communities,” said Brad Cook, president of Snow College.
“The opportunities this new center will create are an important part of what we do,” Cook said. “We welcome you to visit with our capable staff who will provide valuable resources to assist you with your business.”
The Snow College Business Resource Center will provide advice on all aspects of running a successful business, from startup to exit strategies including marketing and sales, finance, operations, capital, management and growth.
These services are provided at no cost, although there may be costs associated with specialized training and customized business consultations.
For more information from Snow College BRC, call (435) 893-2252.
There are 18 Business Resource Centers located throughout the state, and additional programs are available online and by phone. Assistance is available for businesses and entrepreneurs regardless of physical location.
About GOED
Under the direction of Governor Gary R. Herbert, the Utah Governor’s Office of Economic Development (GOED) provides resources and support for business creation, growth and recruitment and drives increased tourism and film production in Utah.
Utilizing state resources and private sector contracts, GOED administers programs in economic areas that demonstrate the highest potential for development. Learn more at https://business.utah.gov or by calling (801) 538-8680.