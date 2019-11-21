125 Utah mayors endorse Spencer Cox as Utah’s next governor

SALT LAKE CITY — Lt. Gov. Spencer Cox has announced the endorsements of 125 Utah mayors supporting his campaign for governor.
“As a former mayor of a small town, I am proud to have earned the confidence of more than 100 mayors throughout our great state,” said Lt. Gov. Spencer Cox.
“Not only is it critical for the governor to have a personal relationship with city leaders, but also a direct knowledge of the issues they face. My door will always be open to local government and I promise to work day and night to build thriving communities across Utah,” Cox said.
The endorsements follow the Lt. Gov.’s visits to 198 Utah cities and towns as part of his commitment to visit all 248 incorporated municipalities prior to Election Day. Included in the list is each mayor from Sanpete County, where the Cox family has resided for seven generations.
“Spencer Cox is the true champion of Utah, uniquely able to represent both rural Utah and the Wasatch Front,” said Mayor Jon Pike, St. George. “Every Utahn deserves a governor committed to consistently and faithfully representing our values. I am amazed by his devotion to Utah and proud that so many local elected officials are working hard to support his candidacy.”
“Spencer’s preparation as a city councilor, mayor, county commissioner, state legislator and lieutenant governor point to a uniquely Utah-focused career of public service that is second to none,” said Mayor Dawn Ramsey, South Jordan.
Experience in local government service is critical for anyone wanting to be our state’s Chief Executive. We proudly endorse Spencer because we know he will continue to work closely with and advocate aggressively for our communities as our next governor,” Ramsey said.
In addition to more than half of Utah’s mayors, the Lt. Gov. continues to have broad grassroots support across Utah. The campaign has received donations from 1,254 unique Utahns, the most for any Republican gubernatorial candidate since 2000 (as far back as records are available).
Here are the 125 mayors endorsing Lt. Gov. Cox:
Clyde Watkins, Altamont; Dustin Cox, Alton; David Wood, Amalga; Brad Frost, American Fork; Brent Christensen, Annabella; Shannon Allen, Antimony; Marty Lisonbee, Apple Valley;
Dave Quarnberg, Aurora; Jeff Dallin, Bear River; Matt Robinson, Beaver; Noreen Johnson, Bicknell; David Schmuker, Big Water; Randy Lewis, Bountiful; Shiloh Syrett, Bryce Canyon;
Danny Van Wagoner, Castle Dale; Maile Wilson Edwards, Cedar City; Jim Byler, Cedar Highlands; Tom Sorensen, Centerfield; Kim Peterson, Central Valley; Koby Willis, Circleville; Craig Hidalgo, Clarkston; Gary Price, Clawson; Mark Shepherd, Clearfield; Mike Taylor, Cleveland; Trever Johnson, Coalville; Brett Merkley, Corinne; Matt Leak, Cornish;
Lesley Kendrick, Deweyville; Rodney Rowley, Duchesne; Kevin Moore, Elsinore; Keenan Nelson, Elwood; Brandon Humphries, Enterprise; John Scott, Ephraim; Melani Torgersen, Escalante; Nick Castleton, Eureka;
David Taylor, Fairview; Jim Talbot, Farmington; Jed Bartholomew, Fayette; Adele Justice, Ferron; Chuck Earl, Fielding; Michael Holt, Fillmore; Willard Wood, Fountain Green; Byron Ames, Francis;
Marty Larson, Genola; Kelly Lamb, Glendale; Joey Rickenbach, Glenwood; Steven Staheli, Goshen; Travis Bacon, Green River; Lori Nay, Gunnison; Kevin Eldredge, Hatch;
Kelleen Potter, Heber City; Philip Rubin, Hideout; Rod Mann, Highland; Donia Jessop, Hildale; Brian Florang, Hinckley; James Masner, Holden; Boyd Bingham, Honeyville; Korry Green, Hooper; Bradly Hawkes, Howell; Jim Truett, Huntsville; Stephanie Miller, Hyrum;
Matt McCormick, Kamas; Randy Carter, Kanarraville; Frank Paxton, Kanosh; Bill Sudweeks, Kingston; Ron Torgerson, Koosharem; Richard Hirschi, La Verkin; Wayne Peterson, Leeds; Corey Christensen, Levan; Kelly Field, Lewiston; Cody Grundy, Loa; Holly Daines, Logan;
Korry Soper, Manti; Dallas Hakes, Mapleton; Janet Fautin, Marysvale; John Christensen, Mayfield; Edwin Buist, Mendon; Bill Mills, Mona; Paul Bailey, Moroni; Dan Anderson, Mt. Pleasant;
Dean Baker, Naples; Glade Nielsen, Nephi; Shaun Dustin, Nibley; Mike Caldwell, Ogden; Roger Swenson, Orangeville; Bob Caruso, Orderville; Kim Soper, Panguitch; Lee Atwood, Paradise;
Bill Wright, Payson; Kevin Jeppsen, Perry; Guy Fugal, Pleasant Grove; Michael Kourianos, Price; John Drew, Providence; Lyn Weston, Randolph; David Ogden, Richfield; Jeff Young, Richmond;
Todd Rasmussen, River Heights; Pam Leach, Rockville; Brian Johnson, Rush Valley; Jed Maxwell, Salina; Rick Rosenberg, Santa Clara; Kirk Hunsaker, Santaquin; Pamela Sheridan, Scipio;
Kelly Alvey, Sigurd; Jeffrey Barnes, Smithfield; Tim Heyder, Snowville; Dawn Ramsey, South Jordan; Jo Sjoblom, South Weber; Steve Leifson, Spanish Fork; Neil Sorensen, Spring City; Stan Smith, Springdale; Jon Pike, St. George;
Randall Cox, Sterling; Thomas Karjola, Stockton; Michael Gailey, Syracuse; Lynn Chamberlain, Toquerville; Roger Fridal, Tremonton; Lynn Payne, Trenton; Julie Fullmer, Vineyard; Matt Spendlove, Virgin;
Keith Jensen, Wales; Ken Neilson, Washington; Joan Powell, Wellington; Ken Romney, West Bountiful; Rick Earnshaw, Woods Cross.