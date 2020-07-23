The Utah Philanthropy Day Steering Committee, chaired by Sharlene Wells Hawkes, is excited to announce a partnership with ABC4 Utah to broadcast the 2020 Utah Philanthropy Day celebration on Nov. 16.
For the first time in the history of Utah Philanthropy Day, award recipients will be honored during a statewide broadcast. All Utahns will be able to celebrate the unparalleled spirit of philanthropy and recognize the incredible volunteers, leaders, philanthropists and unsung heroes who have made remarkable contributions during this unprecedented year.
Nominations are open until Aug. 20 for the eight prestigious Utah Philanthropy Day awards, including the inaugural “2020 Heroes Award” that will acknowledge the incredible work of volunteers, frontline workers, and others who have given so much this year.
In addition to the 2020 Heroes Award, Utah Philanthropy Day will also honor individuals and organizations with the Philanthropic Leadership Award, the Foundation Spirit of Giving Award, the Corporate Spirit of Giving Award, the Outstanding Volunteer Award, the Outstanding Young Volunteer Award, the Governor’s Career Humanitarian Leadership Award and the Lieutenant Governor’s Public Service Award.
Information for nominations can can be found at utahphilanthropyday.org/awards.
“We appreciate ABC4Utah’s willingness to partner with us to make this event a reality this year,” Sharlene Wells Hawkes said. “This broadcast will strengthen the spirit of Utah Philanthropy Day and help us recognize those extraordinary individuals who are making a difference during this extraordinary time.”
Utah Philanthropy Day is hosted collaboratively by the Utah Nonprofits Association, the Association for Fundraising Professionals, Utah Chapter, and UServeUtah. For more information, visit utahphilanthropyday.org.