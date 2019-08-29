Utah ranks 4th internationally for organ donors

SALT LAKE CITY — An article recently published in the Journal of the American Medical Association (JAMA) explored the practices of organ donation registration. They looked at the number of donors per 10,000 deaths in each state and 43 countries around the world. Based on this data, Utah ranked fourth of the 93 states/countries measured.
As the organ recovery agency that serves the state of Utah, DonorConnect would like to express thanks to the many community partners who help increase understanding about how organ and tissue donation saves and heals lives.
The Driver License Division in Utah is very supportive in our efforts to provide information to people when they are receiving a driver license or state ID card. The hospitals and transplant centers in Utah provide excellent care to their patients and work closely with DonorConnect and families when donation becomes an option.
In 2018, Utah saw a record number of families who said yes to donation, a record number of organ donors, and a record number of lives saved. Currently the practice in Utah and throughout the United States gives individuals the opportunity to give permission for organ donation on their driver license, state ID, or an online registry.
Knowing their loved one’s wishes is comforting to families at the time of death. If an individual’s wishes are not known at the time of death, the next of kin may grant permission for donation.
DonorConnect has found that the people in Utah are very giving by nature. People truly want to help others and if they can continue to help others after they are gone, they typically respond with, “Why wouldn’t I?”
Despite the fact that Utah is ranked internationally, people cannot become complacent. The need still outpaces the number of organs available for transplant. There are currently over 750 people on the waiting list in Utah.
Marking yes on the driver license, state ID card, or online at www.yesutah.org is an important first step. DonorConnect also encourages people to talk to their family.
A simple conversation makes a huge difference to a family if faced with making or honoring that decision for a loved one. Many families find comfort in knowing their loved one saved lives and will be remembered by another family as their hero.