Utah’s Bald Eagle Month viewing set Feb. 8

SALT LAKE CITY— February is the best time of the year to see one of America’s most iconic birds. In Sanpete County, viewers should be able to see the eagles on Feb. 8, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., at the Fountain Green State Fish Hatchery, 700 North Big Springs Road, located just northwest of Fountain Green.
- While the event is free, participants are encouraged to register in advance online at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/bald-eagle-viewing-day-fountain-green-ut-tickets-86360672095. Participants can also get a free, collectible Bald Eagle Month pin at the events. Tours of the fish hatchery will not be available without advance appointment.
Bald eagles fly to Utah in the winter to find food and escape colder conditions farther north. By the time February arrives, hundreds of eagles are in the state.
Each year, the Utah Division of Wildlife Resources (DWR) hosts this event where the eagles can usually be seen and visitors can learn more about America’s wildlife symbol.
The viewing event is free, and spotting scopes will be set up at a nearby location where eagles often gather in a large tree. The viewing site is about one mile from the hatchery. However, those people with their own scope or binoculars are encouraged to bring them.
Photographers who want to take photos of the eagles should bring a telephoto lens for their camera.
Matt Bartley, wildlife recreation coordinator for the Division of Wildlife Resources (DWR) says, “You need a telephoto lens to get good, close-up shots of the eagles. The eagles will be fairly close to the viewing sites, but you still need a telephoto lens to get good photos of them.”
Travel directions
The fish hatchery is located about one mile west of Fountain Green on State Route 132, watch for a Bald Eagle Day sign which will point to an access road.
If coming from the Nephi area, take Interstate 15 to exit 225 in Nephi.
Exit the freeway and turn east on state Route 132 and travel about 10 miles. Watch for a Bald Eagle Day sign about one mile before the city of Fountain Green, it will point toward an access road that leads to the hatchery.
At the hatchery, visitors will receive a driving map of the Sanpete Valley that highlights the best areas in the valley to view eagles. Literature, displays and heated bathrooms with flush toilets are available at the hatchery.
Best time to attend
The best time to see eagles depends on what’s most important to the viewer, either staying as warm as possible or seeing more eagles!
If staying warm is most important, attend late in the morning or early in the afternoon. The warmer temperatures during this time of the day are especially important if bringing young children along.
Late morning and early afternoon is also the best time to get a clear view of the eagles.
If the viewer wants to see the greatest number of eagles—with fairly good light conditions and reasonably warm temperatures — attend between 2 and 4 p.m. After 4 p.m., eagles at many of the viewing locations will start flying to trees to roost for the night. Mid to late afternoon is usually the best time to see the greatest number of eagles.
“If you have any challenges spotting the eagles,” says Bartley, “Our biologists and volunteers will help you find them. We’d also be happy to answer any questions you have.”
It is recommended that all attendees dress in warm clothes and wear waterproof boots. The viewings are all out in the open and are not sheltered.
More information
For more information about Bald Eagle Month, call or visit the Utah Division of Wildlife Resources, Central Region Office which oversees Sanpete County. It is located at 1115 North Main Street, Springville, or call (801) 491-5678.
- In the past, tours of the Fountain Green State Fish Hatchery have been offered as a self-guided tour, but due to disease transmission concerns, hatchery tours are only available by 72-hour advance appointment.
For tour appointment information, call (435) 445-3472.