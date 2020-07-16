As a leader in outdoor recreation, Utah is continuing its tradition of hosting the largest outdoor recreation summit of its kind.
The 2020 Utah Office of Outdoor Recreation Summit “Outdoors Together” will feature in-person meetings and virtual sessions.
The Utah Office of Outdoor Recreation’s seventh annual Summit will be held at the Utah Valley Convention Center Aug. 25-26. The Summit will also be streamed to electronic devices.
“We’re excited to present the seventh annual Utah Office of Outdoor Recreation Summit at the Utah Valley Convention Center and, for the first time, online. We invite outdoor enthusiasts everywhere to join with us,” said Pitt Grewe, director of the Utah Office of Outdoor Recreation. “This year will be different from other years, and the things you’ll take away will teach us all how we can work collaboratively to be ‘Outdoors Together.’”
The Summit provides a gathering place for all outdoor recreation sectors to connect, learn, grow and build a vision for the future, health and vitality of outdoor recreation in Utah and across the nation. The virtual options allow the Utah Office of Outdoor Recreation to offer more content and the amazing speakers that participants expect.
The hybrid format presents a unique opportunity for the Utah Office of Outdoor Recreation to reach more attendees and share the many benefits of recreating outdoors.
Virtual participants will have opportunities to enjoy the entire Summit or select specific sessions. Regardless of the role played in the outdoor recreation industry or the state in which you live, work and play, participating in the Outdoor Recreation Summit in-person or virtually can be beneficial to participant’s careers and passions.
Highlights of Summit breakout sessions will include:
- Care and Management of Volunteers
- Economics of Dark Sky Communities
- Historical and Cultural Stewardship on Public Lands
- I Have an Outdoor Product, How Do I Get It to Market?
- Increased Use of Trails and Outdoor Rec Infrastructure During COVID-19
- International Business and Optimizing Supply Chains
- Locals, Tourists and Different User Groups: How We Can Be Outdoors Together
- Our Recreation Future: Passing Recreation to the Next Generation
- Outdoor Recreation’s Role in the Healthcare Continuum
- Prototyping Your Outdoor Product
- Sexual Harassment and Gender in the Whitewater Rafting Industry
- Transportation Near Public Lands and Recreation Areas: Relationship Between Livable Communities, Active Transit, and Fair Access for All to Recreation Opportunities on Public Lands
- Urban to Rural Outdoor Recreation: Challenges and Best Practices
- Using Data in the Advocacy for and Management of Recreational Outdoor Leadership
- Visitor Management Strategies: Impacts and Inclusivity
- Wheelchair Access on Public Lands
Visit utahoutdoorsummit.com for more information, to register and to see more sessions.