A Sanpete County Water Tender truck assists helicopters and ground crews to contain the Crooked Creek Fire on July 18, 2018. The fire was started by lightning between Milburn and Fairview in heavy fuels on steep terrain. (Photo courtesy of Shiloh Neale)
MT. PLEASANT-- June 1 is the official opening of Utah’s 2020 Wildland Fire Season, which runs through Oct. 31. Unlike the 2019 fire season, which started with abundant snowpack and lots of rain in the early spring, 2020s fire season is beginning with a huge deficit in spring rain.
April rainfall in Utah was barely one quarter of the state average, and as we move into the end of May forecasters reported “no measurable rain” in much of the state for the first two weeks of May. Vegetation is drying quickly from drought conditions and unusually high winds, creating critical levels of fire danger.
Thomas Peterson, Sanpete County Fire Warden, feels we have one of the best coordinated wildland fire departments in the state here in central Utah. Even so, Peterson points out that citizens need to be fire conscious. He recommends mitigating light fuels around homes and property to create defensible space.
“Piles of wind-blown leaves and debris are indicators of where sparks will land in a fire situation. Scoop up light fuels wherever possible, particularly along fences and in corners where they are deposited by the wind.” Peterson also states that Burn Permits are required throughout the county from June 1 through Oct. 31.
Contact your local fire department for a burn permit before burning trash, garden debris or other materials to ensure that the fire department has a record of the burn. This saves firefighter resources if someone reports smoke from the fire and firefighters are called to respond. In unincorporated areas residents should contact the Sanpete County Fire Warden, Thomas Peterson, at (435) 668-2068 for a burn permit.
One of the 2020 fire season’s biggest challenges, Peterson states, is “how to responsibly suppress fire while dealing with the social distancing challenges of COVID 19.” Currently the state of Utah has a team working on a policy to ensure that firefighters and support teams are protected from COVID 19 while working on the fire line and being in fire camps. Utah currently has 2,905 carded firefighters qualified to work wildland fire, not counting federal employees. On average, over the last 10 years there were over 1,100 fires reported each year with slightly over half of them being lightning starts.
In July of 2019, 90 percent of the wildfires in Utah were human caused. In May of 2020, even before fire season started, there were two wildfires in Utah, both were determined to be human caused. The Saddle Fire, north of Midway, burned over 600 acres. The Toquerville Fire, in southern Utah was driven by high winds. The cause was determined to be sparks from a truck dragging a chain.
Human-caused fires are preventable. Hundreds of wildfires start each year from human action. Shooting range sparks, vehicle malfunctions, illegal burning, fireworks, and unattended campfires all have the potential to start a wildfire under adverse conditions. Thomas Peterson encourages citizens to be stewards of their community. “If you see something, say something.” This applies to reporting smoke columns as well as reporting activities that start a fire. Be part of the solution, not the problem.
Here in Sanpete County we are part of Utah’s Forestry Fire and State Lands (FFSL) “Central Area”. The FFSL recognizes that every community is different and is committed to “go anywhere and do almost anything to help communities become fire adapted.” Local chipping events, HOA meetings and community events with grassroots wildfire reduction activities help prepare residents for fire season.
Brian Cottam, director, Division of Forestry, Fire & State Lands, in an article published in UFRA Straight Tip, says “Wildfire has become a normal and expected part of our existence in the west…By working together within the cooperative Wildfire System we’re restoring and maintaining resilient landscapes, creating fire-adapted communities and providing safe and effective wildfire suppression response” to reduce wildfire risk and suppression costs.
To learn more about what your community can do to be FireWise visit https://ffsl.utah.gov/ or FireWise.org.