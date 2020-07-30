WASHINGTON—Sen. Mike Lee (R-UT) and nine Republican colleagues sent a letter to President Trump July 23 asking him to do everything in his power to prevent state and local governments from discriminating against Americans seeking to exercise their First Amendment right to practice their religion.
“As you are aware, there continue to be reported cases of state and localities prohibiting religious entities, including houses of worship, from reopening safely despite compliance with safety precautions found in Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) guidance such as social distancing, building and surface sanitization, use of mask, etc. This discriminatory behavior violates our Constitution’s guarantee of religious freedom, specifically the free exercise guarantee,” the letter reads in part.
“We, therefore, respectfully request that you consider taking additional measures within your authority to ensure churches, houses of worship, and religious institutions are able to reopen with appropriate CDC implemented guidelines,” the letter continues. “Your resolve and leadership on this issue would deliver a strong message in these most troubling times.”
In addition to Sen. Lee, the letter was signed by Sens. Mike Braun (R-IN), Josh Hawley (R-MO), Steve Daines (R-MT), Kelly Loeffler (R-GA), Thom Tillis (R-NC), Cindy Hyde-Smith (R-MS), Roger Wicker (R-MS), James Lankford (R-OK) and Tom Cotton (R-AR).