Utahns should expect robocalls to rise during election year

WILMINGTON, DE — People in Utah are being warned that robocalls are likely to increase as the country gears up for the 2020 elections.
The 2020 elections, which will be held in November, will see all 435 seats in the United States House of Representatives, 35 of the 100 seats in the United States Senate, and the office of the president of the United States contested.
Thirteen state and territorial governorships, as well as numerous other state and local elections, will also be contested.
CPR Call Blocker, makers of the best-selling call blocking device in the US, is warning that people in Utah are likely to get deluged with robocalls in the coming months and that they should know their rights when it comes to “these irritating calls”.
Chelsea Davies, CPR Call Blocker business development manager, said: “People throughout Utah receive these types of annoying calls every day. Some of these robocalls, which are more informative in nature, such as those from political parties or charities, can be extremely irritating but they are perfectly legal.”
“Unfortunately, people in Utah can expect to see a significant rise in these types of calls in the coming months. While the information based robocalls are annoying, they are relatively harmless,” she says.
“However, there are other robocalls which are far from harmless and are trying to scam you. A robocall cannot legally attempt to sell you anything unless you gave them written consent so if you receive calls of this nature simply put the phone down,” Davies says. “It’s good to report robocalls that are trying to sell you something or scam you to the Federal Trade Commission.”
Typical scam callers may claim to be from the IRS or other law enforcement agencies. Here is some advice to prevent a person from becoming a victim of bogus calls:
1.) Hang up if you ever have any doubts about someone who has called you.
2.) Ensure the phone line has been terminated before making any further calls. Listen for a dial tone before making another call.
3.) Never give out a PIN number, banks will never ask for it.
To stop receiving scam and nuisance calls, follow CPR Call Blocker’s quick three-step guide to stopping unwanted calls:
A.) Sign up to the National Do Not Call Registry – call 1-888-382-1222 or visit www.donotcall.gov/.
B.) Don’t consent to being contacted – get the phone number taken off of directories and look out for tick boxed on all marketing correspondence to see if ticking or unticking them will prevent phone details from being passed on to third parties.
C.) Consider getting a call blocker.
“In the meantime,” says Davies, “If you suspect you may have compromised your account, contact your bank or card provider as soon as possible. It is also advisable to check your bank and card statements regularly for unauthorized charges as a matter of course.”
For more information, visit www.callblockerusa.com.