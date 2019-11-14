Utahns should help keep mail carriers safe

SALT LAKE CITY— Last year 112 Utah postal carriers, including 46 in Salt Lake City alone, were injured due to an unforeseen slip, trip or fall— and many of the incidents occurred as a result of unsafe or hazardous conditions on their mail routes.
Slips, trips and falls often lead to carriers needing time off to heal, which can cause delays or interruptions in mail delivery, and the injuries could have been prevented. Nationally, in 2018 an average of 51 postal carriers per day were injured by slips, trips and falls.
For example: a Salt Lake City Carrier slipped on a customer’s icy driveway and suffered injuries that required surgery. The carrier is still receiving medical treatment, and has ongoing activity limitations.
Property owners could be liable if a carrier falls because of unsafe conditions on their properties. Costs include medical expenses and repayment of lost work hours, which can total thousands of dollars.
The United States Postal Service (USPS) makes the safety of its employees a top priority. Here are four simple tips to prevent slips, trips and falls by mail carriers and others on private property year round:
Inspect paths
Walk the path the carrier takes along personal property to identify hazards. This may be an entrance that is used less often. A homeowner may not realize that there is a hazard present.
Replace doormats that roll up along the edges, and use rubber-backed mats to prevent them from sliding. Ensure there is adequate lighting along the walking path.
Repair hazards
Cracks in steps and porches, loose railings, uneven sidewalk joints and loose bricks or blocks in the walkway can be caused by deterioration over time. Water is a main culprit.
Check drainage slopes and look for pooling areas, as this will also prevent slippery ice spots in the winter. Make repairs as quickly as possible. If unable to make the repair, block off the area or add paint to an uneven surface to bring attention to it.
Control slippery surfaces
Leaves, rain and ice can all pose serious fall hazards. Keep leaves off walking paths, use sand in paint for traction on porches, and clear the ice and snow from the path the mail carrier takes.
Be informed
Postal customers with access to postal notification features, such as Informed Delivery for letter mail and package tracking, are urged to use these features to determine if mail is expected that day and then ensure a path has been adequately cleared for the carrier to make a safe delivery.
Expecting a package delivery on a Sunday? Postal officials urge residents and business owners to clear delivery paths of hazards throughout the weekend. Sign up is free at informeddelivery.com.
