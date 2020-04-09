UTNG prepared, ready to help with COVID-19

DRAPER — Utah National Guard (UTNG) is prepared and ready to respond to the effects of novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak. Priorities for leadership include safeguarding the lives and property of those who may be affected.
“The Utah National Guard stands ready to answer the call of the governor should the need arise in response to COVID-19,” said Brig. Gen. Michael J. Turley, adjutant general, Utah National Guard. “Because we’ve had the opportunity to train alongside our state and local emergency responders, we are confident in the team.”
The UTNG continues to be fully involved at the local, state and federal levels in the planning and execution of the nation’s response to COVID-19. Each of the nearly 7,500 service members is also a civilian, living and working in communities across the state. They have a proven track record of answering the call to assist civilian authorities during emergencies.
The UTNG has unique capabilities, such as civil support and biological response teams, and medical professionals trained to work with emergency responders. UTNG is ready to support the whole-of-government efforts in dealing with the COVID-19 pandemic as needed by the governor.
Changes regarding impact to annual training, overseas missions or local assemblies will be shared following command decisions of our Utah Guard elements. Commanders at all levels have discretion to authorize soldiers and airman to work and train remotely when they have flu-like symptoms.
Updates regarding the Guard’s involvement with the state of Utah’s response to COVID-19 will be posted to Twitter @UTNationalGuard and the UTNG website https://ut.ng.mil/COVID19.