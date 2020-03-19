VidAngel offers free online content for two weeks

LOS ANGELES, CA — With untold tens-of-millions of families suddenly confined to their homes in response to COVID-19, VidAngel has opened its system for free to provide immediate relief to families and invites content-creators to submit titles to be included on VidAngel.
VidAngel, the family-friendly streaming app and original content studio, is announcing that, in response to the Covid-19 crisis, all content on VidAngel is free for the next two weeks.
This includes VidAngel’s popular original series The Chosen, about the life of Jesus Christ and His disciples, and Dry Bar Comedy, the standup comedy series featuring the world’s largest collection of clean standup comedy.
“We understand how strapped working parents are right now trying to juggle kids at home and work from home, and we also know from personal experience how being away from school and not seeing their friends is a real challenge for all of our kids. That’s why we’re making VidAngel completely free for the next two weeks,” said Neal Harmon, CEO of VidAngel.
“We hope our award-winning free content, which is both entertaining and educational, will come as a welcome relief in the face of the stress of the pandemic,” Harmon said.
“The VidAngel family, just like your own, has an opportunity to pitch in and do whatever we can to help our communities weather this crisis,” he said. “We hope that in some small way this will help.”
VidAngel’s free features include:
1.) The ability to skip objectionable content on Netflix and Amazon content;
2.) Award-winning series The Chosen about the life of Jesus Christ;
3.) Hundreds of episodes of Dry Bar Comedy, clean standup comedy;
4.) Dr. James Dobson’s teaching series, Building a Family Legacy;
5.) The Family Night Out Series, including Home at Hank with Hank Smith.
To take advantage of this free offer, simply go to www.vidangel.com/. All those who are interested must agree that they will practice social distancing during the pandemic to access their free account (no credit card required). Existing subscribers are also eligible.
Content owners who would like to give strapped parents a break should submit their titles online at https://studios.vidangel.com/. This is a chance to publish their work on VidAngel during the pandemic if they would like to help during the quarantine.
About VidAngel
VidAngel helps users make entertainment good for their home. Its top-rated original series Dry Bar Comedy and The Chosen have earned wide acclaim from critics and audiences alike.
VidAngel’s signature filtering technology, which empowers families to skip language, nudity, violence, and other content from movies and TV shows streaming on Netflix, Amazon Prime, and HBO, is available on modern devices such as iOS, Android, ROKU, Apple TV, and Amazon Fire TV and continues to be popular with parents and families.
For more information, visit www.vidangel.com.