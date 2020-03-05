MORONI— North Sanpete Middle School (NSMS) student actors performed the comedy play, “Visiting Grandparents” Feb. 26, on stage at the middle school in Moroni.
The play was performed by two talented casts composed of students from the fourth and fifth period Theater Foundations classes. Those who came to see the performance donated canned food for the school program that provides food for needy students.
Visiting Grandparents, by Kim Markworth, is a comedy about some children who go to a retirement home for former entertainers to see their grandparents who they haven’t seen for years.
What they encounter are a lot of unusual characters who seem to think they are the characters they used to portray in the movies. There are vampires, royalty, clowns, George Washington, a famous detective, wacky doctors and chickens!
The people in the retirement home are actually putting on a performance for the children who think this is a most exciting day as they are reunited with their grandfather, Giggles the Clown, and grandmother, a stunt woman and martial arts expert.
“The students have worked hard to develop their talents and have done an excellent job,” said Director Kim Markworth.