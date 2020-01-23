Visual Arts Fellowships open now

SALT LAKE CITY-- Each year, two $10,000 fellowships are awarded to individual visual artists to acknowledge their artistic excellence and encourage their careers. Applications are being accepted now through Friday, Jan. 31. For all details and requirements, visit https://artsandmuseums.utah.gov/fellowship/.
Applying artists must demonstrate professionalism in their practice through quality images and documentation. Artists must be Utah residents not enrolled in a degree or certificate-granting program.
Artists practicing in a variety of media – such as painting, drawing, printmaking, photography, sculpture, craft, and new genres – are eligible. Fellowship awards do not require matching funds.
Overview
The purpose of the Visual Arts Fellowship is to acknowledge and encourage the careers of established, professional Utah artists demonstrating exceptional creativity in the visual arts.
The Visual Arts Fellowship Program seeks to support professional and committed Utah artists reaching pivotal moments in their artistic careers. Applicants are expected to demonstrate why the appropriate time in their career for this one-time award is now.
The Visual Arts Fellowship is not an award to support a specific art project, recognition of lifetime achievement, or for artists just beginning their careers.
Background
Since 1986 the Utah Division of Arts & Museums has awarded the Visual Arts Fellowship to professional visual artists in Utah to acknowledge their artistic excellence and encourage their careers.
This fellowship is awarded based on review by prominent visual arts professionals outside of Utah. Utah Arts & Museums awards two $10,000 Visual Arts Fellowships annually.
Utah Arts & Museums is the oldest publicly funded state arts agency in the nation, with beginnings legislated in 1899. From its inception, the visual arts have been an integral component in fulfilling the goals of the agency to increase awareness and understanding of the public value of arts and culture, as well as invest in communities by strengthening the arts and cultural infrastructure.
The tradition of recognition and support of excellence continues for individual artists through the Visual Arts Fellowship Program.