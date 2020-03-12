Voters narrow choices in presidential primary

SANPETE COUNTY—The unofficial results of the March 3, 2020 Presidential Primary Election in Sanpete County 2nd and 4th Congressional Districts have been released by Sanpete County Clerk Sandy Neill.
All 29 of the precincts in the two congressional districts provided their reports. There were a total of 11,867 registered voters who could vote. Of those, 688 were Democratic and 8,095 were Republican.
During the Presidential Primary, a total of 5,457 voters cast their ballots or 45.98 percent of voters participated in the election. Of those who cast ballots, 536 were Democratic and 4,921 were Republican voters.
The top three Democratic candidates receiving votes were Bernie Sanders, with 180 votes; Joseph R. Biden, 86; and Michael R. Bloomberg, 84. The top three Republican candidates were Donald J. Trump, with 4,585 votes; Bill Weld, 180; and Joe Walsh, 53.
The final county results after canvass are now available at the Sanpete County Clerk’s Office, call (435) 835-2131.
The statewide election results tend to mirror the county results. As of Tuesday, March 10, the statewide results were as follows:
In Democratic candidate race the top three receiving votes were Bernie Sanders, with 74,478 votes; Joseph R. Biden, 38,999; and Elizabeth Warren, 30,366. Warren has now dropped out of the race.
In the Republican race, the top three were Donald J. Trump, with 298,936 votes; Bill Weld, 23,384; and Joe Walsh, 7,406.
The statewide numbers will be updated at 3 p.m. each day, through Monday, March 16, online at www.electionresults.utah.gov. Official results will be available Tuesday, March 17.