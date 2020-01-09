WA highlights fine arts department, creation process

MT. PLEASANT—Whether it’s the stunning astrophotography, pinhole photography, ceramic designs, or painted self-portraits that catch your eye, walking into the Wasatch Academy (WA) Studio Arts building quickly reveals the wide range of fine arts projects the students are involved in.
These projects are supported by the outstanding Fine Arts Department faculty, a group of multi-talented individuals dedicated to teaching students self-discovery through the arts.
When asked what she enjoyed most about teaching fine arts, Holly Hooper, printmaking and photography teacher, replied, “Creating art is a very individualized process. I enjoy getting to know each student on a personal level.”
“Hearing their stories and sharing their creative processes is a very exciting and humbling experience. Teaching art isn’t just about teaching technical ability,” Hooper says, “It is also about listening, adapting, and guiding the student to be the best artist/person they can be.”
In January 2013, the Fine Arts Department moved out of the multi-purpose building and into the beautifully renovated Studio Arts building. This bright, open space, is equipped with large windows for natural light and all the amenities needed to imagine, design, and create which greatly helps WA students reach their full artistic potential.
The building houses a fully functional darkroom complete with 12 enlargers. The darkroom allows the art faculty to effectively teach all phases of black and white photography, digital photography, studio lighting and all that goes with it.
Other tools in the building include printmaking equipment, easels, paints, pastels, an electric kiln, a high-fire gas kiln for firing porcelain and stoneware at any temperature up to about 2,300 degrees, several pottery wheels and work areas used for handcrafting ceramic designs.
The art courses these tools support includes introductory and advanced 2D art, advanced art portfolio, introduction to ceramics, advanced ceramics, photography and printmaking.
Pottery and ceramics classes are taught by Fine Arts Department Head Laura Prenot in a fully outfitted studio. When asked what kinds of projects her students create, Prenot shared, “My beginning ceramics students learn basic techniques, such as hand-building and throwing. They have projects based on those techniques that they are able to make uniquely their own.”
“My advanced students take those techniques and find their artistic voice,” she says. “They create a wide variety of pieces, both functional and nonfunctional. Some want to try something new every project while others find one or two techniques that they love and work on honing those skills.”
The art students are definitely grasping new techniques and letting their personal artistic fingerprints shine. Last December the Wasatch Academy community joined the art faculty and students for a Visual Arts & Engineering open house.
During the open house, a variety of art was displayed in the gallery including printmaking, pinhole photography, astrophotography, many ceramic designs, paintings, sketches and much more.
When asked what she thought the students gained from these projects, Holly Hooper beamed, “My hope is that the students find personal confidence in each project that I teach.”
“Art is about trial and error,” she said. “Teaching students that each success and each failure is a learning moment and each moment plays a crucial role in gaining personal confidence from their projects.”
To view photos of the art that was displayed in the gallery, visit https://www.facebook.com/pg/WasatchAcademy/photos/ then select Visual Arts & Engineering Open House.