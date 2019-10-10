WA highlights student Tenzin Dhesel

MT. PLEASANT — Wasatch Academy (WA) recently highlighted the experiences of Tenzin Dhesel, how she came to be a WA student and what she has learned.
According to Dhesel, her experience at WA has been one that is familiar to many international students. She was attracted to Wasatch Academy by the small classroom sizes, tight-knit community and a beautiful campus.
While a student at Wasatch Academy, she has been encouraged to be a leader in various roles, including serving as a Dorm Prefect, Student Ambassador and Secretary of the Student Council (STUCO).
Dhesel shares, “At first, I wasn’t confident about running for student council, but I did. Now, I am currently the Secretary of STUCO. The biggest lesson I learned from this was ‘trying doesn’t hurt.’ If I had decided not to run, I would have been sad for not trying.”
“I want my fellow classmen to know that trying is worth the risk, even if the outcome isn’t what you expected, at least you tried,” says Dhesel.
This sentiment strongly supports the type of student Dhesel is. She likes to stay active in the school and community by hanging out with friends, going to the campus gym and walking around campus because it is “so beautiful here.”
This is Dhesel’s third year at Wasatch Academy and she is a junior. She joined the school her freshman year in 2017. Originally from Tibet, her home is now in India with her family.
Dhesel’s favorite subject to study is biology, and she dreams of becoming a doctor. Studying medicine at a university like John Hopkins or Stanford is her ultimate goal.
When asked, “What is the best advice she’s ever been given?” She replies, “Study hard, focus on your goals, and never forget where you came from.” She extends the advice to her peers “be a good person, love yourself and learn from your mistakes.”
Looking at how she has grown as a person while attending WA, Dhesel was asked whether she would rather be a master at every musical instrument or fluent in every language in the world.
Dhesel promptly replied, “At one time, my answer would be to master every musical instrument, that was, until I came to Wasatch Academy. Now, I would rather be fluent in every language in the world.”
Education often changes one’s perspective. Change can be good and should be embraced. Students like Dhesel represent Wasatch Academy to its fullest; students finding their passion for leadership, friendship and adaptability.