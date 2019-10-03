WA welcomes students for 145th academic year

MT. PLEASANT — Wasatch Academy (WA) kicked off the 2019-20 academic year just after Labor Day welcoming a student body that hails from 35 countries and 29 states. The entire week was filled with excitement as the community welcomed new and familiar faces to the campus.
Orientation week festivities started with a fun all-school assembly and the friendship circle, a longstanding WA tradition. One by one, as the circle moved, future doctors, engineers, authors and maybe even future United States Presidents handed out fist bumps to school leaders and fellow students.
The friendship circle is just one way the academy starts the school year off on a high note. “I think it’s a great opportunity for our community to say, ‘Hey, we are together. We are stronger together than we are apart.’ It’s a really great message for our students,” says Director of Residential Life and Dean of Girls Amie Mondragon.
“For students who have left their homes and traveled from all over the world, a simple hello or fist bump can make all the difference in them feeling welcomed,” Mondragon continues. “We are a diverse community that builds lifelong friendships. This is just one way we encourage a connection.”
The festivities continued with the student council hosting a field day for students to enjoy complete with a variety of bouncy castles, games, popcorn, cotton candy, warm sunshine and lots of laughter with new and old friends.
At the first all-school assembly, Head of School Joe Loftin beamed, “Our school is celebrating its 145th year. Take advantage of the support offered at WA and how we honor each individual’s growth.”
“I hope each and every one of you takes pride in the fact that you are a student at Wasatch Academy,” said Loftin. “Let’s support one another, let’s move forward, and let’s make our 145th year the absolute best year in the history of Wasatch Academy”.