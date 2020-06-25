SPRING CITY—Wade Stansfield, the son of Russell and Natalie Stansfield of Spring City and a recent graduate of North Sanpete High School, won the Utah High School Rodeo state finals in the saddle bronc event earlier this month.
The state finals were held June 9-13 in Hurricane.
During the state competition, he won two of the three go-rounds, winning the average and bringing home the championship. He also received two scholarships and was part of the Utah High School Cinch Team.
He won the high points award during the regular season going into state. High points leaders were recognized during state finals.
Because of his efforts, he will be attending the College of Southern Idaho on a full-ride scholarship and compete on their rodeo team in the fall.
Stansfield will represent Sanpete County and Utah at the National High School Rodeo in Guthrie, Oklahoma, July 17-23.
Wade is currently leading the standings in the Rocky Mountain Professional Rodeo Association.