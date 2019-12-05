Wahoo! Physical activity happening at NSMS

MORONI — North Sanpete Middle School (NSMS) Physical Education and Health department has kept its muscles moving this school year doing work on a volleyball court, using new equipment, attending a challenge event and seeking donations for new equipment.
For starters, PE teacher Wendle Roberts, in his 18th year at the school, put his tractor skills to work creating a better outdoor volleyball court--now with soft sand.
Hours of voluntary effort with the addition of a rock wall and ground cover made it happen. It is sure to be a well-used venue by volleyball-loving NSMS students.
Third-year PE/Health Teacher Katie Hopkins applied for a grant through the Fuel Up To Play 60 (FUTP60) organization, and the school received $3,900.
FUTP60 is a National Football League and Dairy Council program with the purpose to encourage youth to eat nutritious food and be physically active for 60 minutes each day.
Through these funds, students will have additional physical activity options during their lunch break and after school as well as have healthier choices for breakfast.
The school also received a “Flag in Schools” flag football equipment package to be utilized in physical education classes and after school programs.
On Oct. 30, Roberts and Hopkins accompanied twelve NSMS health students to an event titled, “Power Your Passion Challenge” sponsored by Dairy West and Fuel Up To Play 60 at the University of Utah Rice-Eccles Stadium.
NSMS competed with other Utah schools to come up with a way to promote healthier eating in their own school. The students did a great job being creative and working together to prepare a display and a pitch to present for the judges. NSMS showed great effort and represented Sanpete well.
As part of Hopkins’ graduate program with the University of Northern Colorado, she has implemented a faculty and staff physical activity initiative. Each month, school employees have an opportunity to spend 45 minutes playing a variety of games such as pickleball, badminton, ping pong and volleyball.
Currently there is not an adequate ping pong table to use, so to provide a better piece of equipment not only for staff but also for students, Hopkins has created a fundraising project on donorschoose.org.
As of Nov. 25, there remains $813 for the project to be realized. The deadline for funding is Dec. 7. The public is encouraged to consider donating a few dollars to help NSMS achieve this goal to have another great option for being physically active.
To donate, visit www.donorschoose.org/project/terrific-table-tennis-for-teens/4322085/.