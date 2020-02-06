EPHRAIM— 2020 started not only a new year, but also a new decade. If you made a resolution to learn a new skill, expand some knowledge or experience something new this year, the Utah Division of Wildlife Resources has a different facility interested persons should check out. It’s the Great Basin Research Center and Seed Warehouse (GBRCSW)
This unique facility was built in 2004 in collaboration with the Bureau of Land Management and the U.S. Forest Service. As its name suggests, the warehouse stores all the seed for replanting after wildfires and for other habitat restoration projects.
It can store up to 1.2 million pounds of seed at a time. The different types of seeds are mixed, bagged and then shipped to various areas across Utah for planting.
Plant and habitat research is also conducted at the facility, and those who visit can also see the various tools and equipment used in habitat restoration.
Tours of the facility are by appointment only.
To schedule a tour, contact the facility coordinator at (435) 283-4441. The seed warehouse is open Monday through Thursday, from 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., located at 494 West 100 South, Ephraim.