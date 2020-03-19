MT. PLEASANT—Because much has changed regarding the status of COVID-19 in many areas of the world including here in the United States, public health concerns have heightened considerably this past week and Wasatch Academy has taken steps to address the concerns.
While there have been no cases of COVID-19 at Wasatch Academy, there is a growing state of concern for the health and well-being of the school community here locally, nationally and internationally.
Many of the Wasatch Academy community members have traveled home and to other destinations for Spring Break. After careful consultation with experts in public health, medicine and education, all on-campus learning starting Monday, March 23 will temporarily cease and shift to an online remote learning platform through April 12.
Prior to April 12, monitoring and evaluation of the situation will be reviewed to determine when students may return to campus.
Wasatch Academy (WA) has made this decision with the health and education of their students in mind, and are proactively taking this step to move to online remote learning.
The decision to modify WAs program is appropriate and ultimately helpful to their community and to the larger public health effort to contain or slow the spread of the virus.
Details of the plan are as follows:
1.) WA campus is closed to all students after Spring Break.
2.) All classes on campus are canceled starting on Monday, March 23.
3.) All dormitories and facilities are closed.
4.) Wednesday, March 25, students may log on to Schoology for online instruction and information on assignments.
5.) All campus athletic and extracurricular events are suspended.
6.) College counselors are available to work with students.
7.) Students working with an Academic Coach will continue to do so remotely.
8.) Faculty remain fully committed to working on behalf of the success of each student.
Be assured that WA faculty are in an excellent position to quickly adapt to online, remote learning to continue meeting the needs of all students.
Because of WA’s commitment to and focused work on competency-based education and the documentation of standards-aligned curriculum on Schoology (WA’s learning management system), faculty and students are already accustomed to working together to use online resources to further their learning.
When students need help with their assignments, teachers are readily available. Students have the resources to receive full credits for the remaining semester courses to keep them on track for graduation. As usual, seniors will earn a WA diploma upon fulfilling the required coursework.
The decision to close the WA campus and to continue all learning remotely was reached with much deliberation and awareness that this presents challenges for many WA families.
It is a reminder that everyone is operating in an environment of uncertainty, imperfect information and incomplete data. WA’s COVID-19 Response Team monitors daily updates from local health authorities.
It is essential that everyone practice patience and flexibility in evaluating, and possibly adjusting plans in response to emerging information from local and national experts. Steadfast commitment to the mission of Wasatch Academy while protecting the health and safety of the students is of utmost importance.
For the latest updates and more information, visit https://wasatchacademy.org/coronavirus-update.