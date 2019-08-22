Wildland fire potential is at normal level

USFS REGIONAL INTERMOUNTAIN NEWS — Nationally and in the Great Basin, USFS wildland fire management is at a preparedness Level 3. What does this mean? The potential for emerging significant wildland fires is normal for the time of year.
The National Multi-Agency Coordination Group (NMAC) establishes Preparedness Levels throughout the year to help assure that firefighting resources are ready to respond to new incidents when needed. Preparedness Levels are decided by fuel and weather conditions, fire activity and resource availability.
The five Preparedness Levels range from 1 to 5, with 5 being the highest level with most concern for fires and resources available. Each Preparedness Level has specific management directions. As the Preparedness Levels rise, more federal and state employees become available for fire mobilization if needed.
Management directions for a Preparedness Level 3 require utilization of resources nationally to sustain incident management operations in the Great Basin area. Priorities are set nationally and are established as a necessary measure to address the heavy and persistent demand for shared resources among geographic areas that have more activity.
Significant wildland fire activity is occurring in multiple geographic areas, with Incident Management Teams (IMTs) actively engaged. The mobilization of resources through the National Interagency Coordination Center is moderate to heavy.
An interactive online map provides indepth information about fire activity nationwide and can be viewed at https://maps.nwcg.gov/sa/?utm_medium=email&utm_source=govdelivery#/%3F/40.5676/-124.2328/5.
Looking forward, an active but compressed season is expected across the West as the southwestern monsoon becomes more active. While this will effectively end the season across the Southwest, lightning-induced fire activity is expected to increase elsewhere.
Wind events, which have been largely absent thus far, will increase in frequency as dry frontal passages become a more common occurrence. The occurrence of both wind events and low humidity’s will influence an increase in fire behavior and growth.
By mid-September the seasonal transition out of the core fire season will be underway as the seasonal transition begins to bring wetting systems to most regions.