FAIRVIEW—ATV owners can enjoy a morning ride with the potential to win prizes at the first-ever Dice Run set for Saturday, July 25.
Participants should arrive at The Fuel “HUB” station at 36 W. Canyon Road (400 North) in Fairview early enough to be registered by 9 a.m. The Dice Run will begin at 10 a.m.
The first 20 entries will receive a Dice Run swag bag. There is a $10 entry fee.
As participants ride on the trail, they will encounter five stops where they will stop and shake some dice. Their score will be recorded and the riders with the first-, second- and third-highest total scores at the end of the ride will win prizes. There will also be prizes games and giveaways at every station.
For more information, call the HUB at 435-427-5355.