SPRING CITY—The Spring City Pioneer Days celebration was trimmed down this year from its usual list of events due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but the city was still able to host a few fun events enjoyed by residents.
The events committee that organized the events that were held was chaired by Elizabeth Allred. Her committee members were Selicia Mackay, Lorene Clark, Christi McGriff and Tayler Allan.
One of the events allowed residents to sign up to decorate a light pole along Main Street for the Pioneer Day holiday. The poles were then judged and winners declared.
The Light Pole Contest winners were: First Place, Pole #4, Cherrie Barrow; Second Place, Pole #15, Cedar Creek Ward Young Women; and Third Place, Pole #10, Ken and Fern Law.
Other awards given were: Most Intriguing, Pole #9, Das Café; Most Patriotic, Pole #20, Spring City 1st Ward Young Women; Most Joyful, Pole #5, Cherrie Barrow; Most Crafty, Pole #8, Daughters of Utah Pioneers.
The Spring City’s Got Talent contest had entrants uploading a video of themselves demonstrating their talent. Winners of Spring City’s Got Talent were: Grand Prize, $100 winner, Bob Olsen; Second Place, Spencer Brown and Ariel Valko; and Third Place, Avrie Jensen.
The Itty Bitty Spring City Contest had people searching for landmarks within the city based on photos posted online. Winners of the Itty Bitty Spring City Contest were: First Place, Carol Blain; Second Place, Lynn and Pam Anderson; Third Place — Holly Larsen; Fourth Place — Marla Deaton; Fifth Place — Bryan Hanson; and Sixth Place, Clyde and Linda Johnson.