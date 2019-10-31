Women of Notes: a singing history at Casino Star Theatre

Utah Opera Resident Artists will perform Wednesday, Nov. 6, at 7 p.m., at the historic Casino Star Theatre, 78 South Main, Gunnison. Shown are front row (left to right: Grace Kahl, soprano; and Taylor Burkhardt, pianist. Back row (l-r): Addison Marlor, tenor; Quinn Middleman, mezzo-soprano; and Brandon Bell, bass-baritone.