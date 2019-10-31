Women of Notes: a singing history at Casino Star Theatre

GUNNISON — Utah Opera Resident Artists will perform Women of Notes, a concert that includes two short operas by living composers and librettists who are also Utahns Wednesday, Nov. 6, at 7 p.m., at the historic Casino Star Theatre, 78 South Main, Gunnison. Tickets are available at the door or in advance at Rasmusssen’s Ace Hardware and G.I.C. in Gunnison; and KopyKatz printing in Ephraim.
The Better Man opera, by librettist Kathleen Cahill and composer Margot Murdoch, presents the 1896 Utah state senate political campaign between Democrat Dr. Martha Hughes Cannon and Republican Angus Cannon, her own husband.
No Ladies in the Lady’s Book, is a comedic opera composed by librettist Rachel Peters and composer Lisa DeSpain in conjunction with the Golden Spike celebration in May 2019 and recognizes many of the relatively unknown women who contributed in various ways to the success of the transcontinental railroad.
During the week surrounding the concert, singers will visit schools in the area as part of the POPS program, funded in part by the Utah State Legislature to share Utah’s outstanding performance organizations with Utah’s children across the state.
Professional organizations like Utah Opera are required to rotate through the state’s schools providing arts education. This year, Sanpete County is again on the schedule, so the children here will be engaging in opera by listening, singing and composing while guided by UOC’s resident artists (RA).
The Casino Star encourages everyone to use this opportunity to come and see the newly upgraded seats and carpets that continue the ongoing restoration of the 107-year-old “showhouse.”