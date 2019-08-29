Workshop training for parents to be held Sept. 5

MANTI — A life-changing “Creating Kids That Flourish Anywhere Workshop” for training parents will be held from 5:30-9:30 p.m., Thursday, Sept. 5, at Manti High School, 100 West 500 North, in the theatre room. Registration and tickets for the event are available by calling Michael (435) 703-0756 or Kay (435) 835-8171.
This fundraising event for Toys for Tots is an extraordinary four-hour program for those ages 15 to 75. It features training by four professionals; Karilyn Cox, Michael Blair, Karen Soper and Jacque Sorenson with the brightest cutting edge parent/life tools training available anywhere.
The workshop has a special focus on parents who really want world class tools to really build a great family full of real love, validation, understanding and outstanding cooperation. There will be food, fun, relaxation, book prize drawings and super entertainment.
Karilyn Cox, an enthusiastic and engaging parent, will present what it takes to create a real love culture in the home and how it pays off for her and will pay off for other homes.
Michael Blair, family therapist, will help participants experience the dynamic spin release, a world class simple and powerful tool for changing thoughts, feelings and behaviors in about 10 minutes for themselves and children with handouts included.
Karen Soper, Manti High School principal, will fire up the skill of “Seeking First to Understand and Then to Be Understood” from the 7 Habits program she implemented successfully at Manti Elementary.
Jacque Sorenson, a local longstanding coach, will create experiences and focus on validation and great family food.
The evening will end with healthy snacks, a panel question and answer period, and a chance to mix and mingle until 9:30 p.m. Come, enjoy this fun, practical and entertaining evening and support Toys for Tots.