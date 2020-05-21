OGDEN — Tia Taylor, Manti, graduated and has earned an Associate’s degree in Radiologic Sciences from Weber State University.
Although official commencement ceremonies were postponed to Aug. 29, Taylor was part of a historic class of graduates. Weber State awarded 5,558 degrees in the 2019-20 academic year, which includes summer, fall and spring semesters. Taylor is one of 2,697 graduates honored in spring 2020.
“I have worked so hard to finally earn this degree and get my dream career. I am so excited to see what the future holds,” said Taylor.
The class of 2020 included 332 master’s degrees; 2,579 bachelor’s; 2,579 associate’s; and 153 certificates, including graduate certificates.
Of the graduates, 3,299 were females and 2,259 males.
“The graduating class of 2020 will always be remembered as those who had the determination to complete their college education during a time of historic tumult,” said WSU President Brad Mortensen. “I applaud their grit and tenacity and know they will use these strengths to continue to lead and succeed.”
Graduates received their diplomas as well as caps, gowns, tassels, diploma covers and cords in the mail. Students can continue to apply for graduation through June 15, which is the final completion deadline for Spring 2020.