Zahler family home burns, total loss

MT. PLEASANT — The Zahler family home at 650 East 700 South, Mt. Pleasant, located east of North Sanpete High School, burned Aug. 18, and is considered a total loss. Mt. Pleasant Fire Chief Sam Draper has roughly estimated a $600,000 property loss.
According to Chief Draper, the fire was reported at 6:17 p.m. and when the volunteer fire fighters of the Mt. Pleasant Fire Department arrived the large cabin-style home was fully engulfed. Fairview and Spring City Fire Department crews were called in along with additional help from brush trucks from Manti, Sterling and Gunnison.
Near the home is a field of sagebrush and weeds and the brush trucks were a great help by ensuring the fire did not spread into the field according to Chief Draper.
“The fire investigation shows the cause of the fire was a fish smoker on the back deck of the home. The deck caught on fire and attempts were made to extinguish the flames by the family, but a southwest breeze blew the fire directly into the home, at which time the family evacuated,” said Chief Draper.
The fire consumed the log home, an ATV, a side-by-side UTV, two vehicles, a boat and partially burned a semi-truck trailer. Several other vehicles at the home suffered heat damage. The siding on a neighbor’s home was also melted.
A bystander pitched in to help, but ended up being sent to the hospital with smoke inhalation issues. Chief Draper recommends that bystanders should not get involved in fighting fires because they have not usually had fire training or have access to safety equipment for personal protection.
Draper also indicated that when bystanders do get involved, it makes the fire department’s job more difficult, because firefighters then have to also try to protect the bystanders.