MOUNT PLEASANT — This past week the North Sanpete Hawks held the traditional homecoming week with a few COVID changes. Many of the traditional activities, painting business windows, dress up days at school, service projects around the school, athletic events, powerstuff, royalty and even the parade.
“The students at North Sanpete are nothing short of amazing.” said assistant principal Natalie Stansfield. “These kids had a short time, with lots of changes to make, and they kept it positive, safe, and still had fun.”
The FFA had a great week with all the activities, winning both the window painting and the parade entry. “We love being involved with our club and showing support to our school.” North Sanpete FFA President Kasey Curtis said. “It takes us all to be successful and work together to make this week memorable. I am super proud of our FFA members and the hard work they put into making it a great week.”
Friday night’s football win helped transition into a great stomp at the softball complex. Students wore their masks and danced the night away. The drill team which typically hosts the homecoming date-dance, changed the dance to an outdoor stomp that had great participation and was a lot of fun, even with the changes that had to be made because of the pandemic.
“Homecoming turned out great,” said Student Body President Brady Jacobson. “The hardest thing about it and COVID was that a lot of the fun things we normally do we couldn’t, but we were able to try new things that turned out great.”
The most amazing sight of the homecoming week was the football team coming out onto the field, each player carrying an American flag. It was such an inspiring sight in times that things don’t look so great around us.
“I thought it was very touching.” Lucinda Brotherson of Mt. Pleasant said regarding the opening of the football game. “It brought tears to my eyes and as I glanced around I noticed several others wiping tears. Our veterans were very touched as I saw tears in their eyes. I don’t think these young men know how much it meant to so many. Thank you for showing us that patriotism still exists”
Even though we have so many crazy things happening around us and times are definitely different, having some normalcy happening around us and it was nice to see.
“We have amazing students at North Sanpete,” said Stansfield. “Our students are strong and they knew what they had to do to keep things happening. They really made the best of a hard situation and I am so proud of them.”