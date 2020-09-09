North Sanpete netters split matches

MT. PLEASANT—The North Sanpete volleyball team split matches last week, defeating Juab in three sets and nearly pulling off a win against Union—last year’s state champions. The Hawks now sit at a record of 1-1 in region play. They rank fifth in the state in the MaxPreps rankings, with a 5-5 overall record this season.
The Lady Hawks hosted the Juab Wasps Tuesday, September 1, and quickly swept through their competition. North Sanpete started off strong as they quickly tackled the Wasps in a 25 -17 set. However, the Hawks began to struggle in serve-receive, a usual strong-point for North Sanpete, and as a result the second set was much closer.
Juab played scrappy defense as they made several diving saves, battling to take the set from the Hawks. However, North Sanpete was able to edge out the Wasps ending with a 25-23 set score. The Hawks were able to carry that momentum into the final set as they defeated the Wasps 25-21. Seniors Graciee Christiansen and Melissa Ferre raked in 10 kills each, and junior Mekai Laupapa brought in 12.
Thursday the Lady Hawks continued their region play in Duchesne against the Union High School Cougars in a five-set thriller.
Last year the Hawks struggled against Union who, with their tough serving, aced the Hawks multiple times resulting in a swift victory for the Cougars. However, this year the Hawks were more prepared for the tough serving and spectacular offense of Union High School.
The first set was a battle as both the teams went point-for-point. Union didn’t hold back as they set their star outside-hitters ball after ball; however, junior libero Jada Bailey repeated dug their hitters, frustrating them and causing them to make errors.
The Hawks responded with an offensive show of their own from senior right-side Graciee Christiansen who kept the Hawks in the game with not only her offensive attacks, but her impeccable defense as well. North Sanpete was able to keep the set tight but dropped the set 24-26.
The second set was more difficult for the Hawks as they struggled offensively. Union stood confidently at the end-line and bombed serve after serve at North Sanpete, who was unable to successfully respond. Multiple hitting errors by both of North Sanpete’s outside hitters left the door wide open for Union as they raged through the set leaving the Hawks with a 15-25 set score.
For a moment, it felt as if there would be a repeat of last year’s struggles for the Hawks, but after a set break the Hawks came out more fired up. Both teams made a strong showing, but the Hawks were able to figure out their offensive issues and picked apart the Cougars defense.
Hawks middle-blockers Halee Pay and Phaedra Lamb racked up points as they repeatedly found holes in the Cougar defense and slowed down balls by putting up solid blocks. Junior libero Jada Bailey also racked up 23 digs, as she continued to frustrate Union hitters.
The set was a nail-bitter as each team battled to score two points in a row, leaving the ending set score at 31-29 for the Hawks. North Sanpete carried that momentum into the next set and the Hawks outside-hitters finally began to find the court as Ferre and Laupapa brought in several kills, ending the set with 7 apiece.The Hawks were again able to edge out the competition with a set score of 28-26.
With both teams running out of steam, the fifth and final set began. At first, both teams were battling for every point, however, the Union Cougars stepped up to defend their state-champion reputation and were able to handle the Hawks in the final set, defeating North Sanpete with a 15-6 set score.
Although, North Sanpete lost the match, the coaches and players could not have been more proud. When talking to Head Coach Rickie Stewart after the match she commented on how pleased she was with her team saying, “I’m very impressed with my team’s ability to continue to fight even when things are hard. They responded to what Union had to offer and they figured out a way to win. I’m excited to see where this team can go this year.”
The Hawks will face Delta at at home on Thursday at 6:30pm. Delta lost to Union in preseason play in three straight sets.