NS girls cross country takes region

OREM — On Tuesday, Oct. 13, the North Sanpete Girls cross country team took the Region 14 championship with a score of 46, ten points ahead of the runner-up, Union. Freshman Mari Briggs took first place overall with a time of 20:04.
Along with Briggs two other North Sanpete girls, Racheal Jones and Aubrey Cook crossed the finish line in the top 10. The top seven girls on the team will advance to compete at state.
This year’s region meet was a little different than in years past. Being held in Orem, there was a no-spectator regulation due to COVID-19. Teammates and coaches were the only ones allowed to cheer on the runners and keep them going in their 5K run.
The North Sanpete boys placed 4th with Senior Gage Cox placing sixth, the highest on the boys team.
The State meet will be held Oct. 22 at Soldier Hollow, which is different from the long-standing tradition of running at Sugar House Park.