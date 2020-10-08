SALT LAKE CITY—The Lady Hawks competed in the 3A State Tennis Tournament last week at Liberty Park. Six girls qualified for the state tournament. Morgan Drew lost in the first round 6-3, 7-5 against Carbon in second singles. Kaylee Anderson lost to Masear Prep in the first round with scores of 6-2, and 6-2 in third singles.
The doubles teams also competed with Jamie Walker and Sadie Church losing in the first round to Emery with scores of 6-1, 6-7, 6-2 in first doubles. Abri Benson and Natalya Benson, a sibling duo, made it through the first round, winning 6-1, 6-1. In the quarterfinals they lost to Rowland Hall 6-2, and 6-0.
After the tournament Head Coach Matt Braithwaite said, “Each of the matches had a great level of focus and intensity. It was only a couple of points that separated second singles and first doubles from pulling some wins out and moving into the quarterfinal rounds. Overall the girls had a great showing with some real hope for the future tennis program at North Sanpete.”