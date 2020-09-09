LINDON — The North Sanpete girl’s tennis team is well into their season and have found both successes and struggles. Last Thursday they traveled to Maeser Preparatory Academy and lost 5-0. First singles player Kaylee Madsen lost 6-0, 6-3. Second singles Morgan Drew lost 6-1, 6-3. Third singles Kaylee Anderson lost 6-2, 6-1. First doubles Abri and Natalya Benson lost 6-0, 6-3.
Even though the Lady Hawks struggled against Maeser Prep, they found success against the Juab Wasps on Tuesday and came away with a 3-2 win. First singles Kaylee Madsen lost 6-3, 6-2. Second singles Morgan Drew won 6-3, 6-2. Third singles Kaylee Anderson won 6-1, 7-5. First doubles Sadie Church and Jamie Walker won 6-2, 6-3. Second doubles Abri and Natalya Benson lost 6-3, 4-6, 6-3.
The Lady Hawks were home against Manti Tuesday and travel to South Sevier Friday.