MT. PLEASANT—North Sanpete Lady Hawks hosted two home games last week that resulting in two more victories for the team. The Lady Hawks are currently No. 5 in the Max Preps rankings, sitting behind Morgan, Carbon, South Summit, and Union High Schools. With 5 games left in region play, the Hawks hope to continue to climb in the standings.
Hawks vs ALA
The first match of the week took place Tuesday when the Lady Hawks took on the American Leadership Academy. The Hawks quickly handled ALA with set scores of 25-10, 25-12, and 25-9. Although the Lady Hawks struggled with serving, missing a total of 11 serves for the night, their offense dominated as seniors Melissa Ferre and Graciee Christiansen, and junior Mekai Laupapa scored several points for the Hawks; Ferre with nine kills, Christiansen and Laupapa with seven apiece.
Hawks vs MPA
North Sanpete continued their winning streak as they hosted the Maeser Prep Lions Thursday. At first MPA challenged the Hawks. The first set score of 26-24 was a result of several missed serves and hitting errors as Hawk players struggled to find the court. However, once the North Sanpete began to manage the ball on their side of the floor, there was no stopping them. Seniors Halle Pay and Graciee Christiansen both put down seven kills for the Hawks. The leader for the night, however, was sophomore Kady Cook who added eight kills to the overall score. The Hawks blew through the next two sets with scores of 25-15, and 25-12.
This week the Hawks took on the No. 6 ranked Juab Wasps in Nephi and will host the No. 1 ranked Union Cougars, last year’s state champions, at home on Thursday at 6:30pm.