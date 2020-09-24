MOUNT PLEASANT—The North Sanpete Lady Hawks hosted the Richfield Wildcats for a barn-burner match last Tuesday and walked away with a victory.
The Hawks headed into the match knowing its importance; with the new rating percentage index (RPI) rating system, a win against Richfield would boost them up in the standings. Previously the Lady Hawks sat in 8th place, a few spots below Richfield; however, the victory shot the Hawks into the top 5.
North Sanpete started out the match with a 25-20 win the first set. However, during the second set the Hawks lost focus and watched the game slip away as they repeatedly hit balls out of bounds. The second set ended with a score of 14-25 for Richfield.
After having a moment to collect themselves, the teams took the floor for the third set and it was a battle. The match went point for point and a few unsavory calls from the referees forced a close match but the Hawks edged out Richfield with a 26-24 score.
In the fourth set, North Sanpete secured the match victory with a 25-20 set score. Makei Laupapa was one of the main contributors for the Hawks with 5 kills and 4 aces.
Following the Tuesday win the Lady Hawks traveled time Manti Thursday to take on the Manti Templars. During the first set, the Hawks quickly took care of the Templars and finished the set with a 25-15 score. However, the Hawks lost focus for the next two sets and struggled to find any momentum. With multiple hitting, service, and defensive errors, the Hawks barely squeaked by the next two sets with scores of 25-21, and 25-22.
The Lady Hawks played American Leadership Academy at home Tuesday and face Maeser Prep Academy Thursday.