NSHS and Snow College COVID cases reported but under control: CUHD

MOUNT PLEASANT — One student at North Sanpete High School was notified Sunday morning that they had tested positive for COVID 19. In a letter from head football coach Rhett Bird to parents of team members it was confirmed that the student was a member of the varsity football team.
Through contact tracing it was determined that a few team members also needed to self-quarantine. “All other players can continue practicing,” Bird’s letter said.
A separate email sent out from North Sanpete High School to parents late Sunday evening said, “Because we have been following our protocols with social distancing and face coverings, we do not anticipate large numbers of students needing to quarantine.” The letter also stated that if you were not contacted by the health department or the school district your child was not exposed and is not at risk.
The student who tested positive was in contact with another known positive case not at the school. The Central Utah Public Health Department is working very closely with the district to make sure all the right protocols are made. “All close contacts have been notified of the need to quarantine where applicable,” said Nathan Selin, CUPHD Executive Director.
“CUPHD continues to work with the North Sanpete School District to contact trace any positive cases in the district.”
As of September 21st there were 31 current cases in Sanpete County with 3 currently hospitalized and 173 cases have recovered.
Of those numbers three current cases are associated with Snow College. Those who are associated with known cases have been isolated and close contacts have been placed under quarantine.
Selin has been working very close with the Sanpete County commissioners to get Sanpete moved to green. There are four different matrix systems that a county needs to meet to be moved up. Selin just last week submitted paperwork showing that we do meet those requirements to the commission and the county agreed for it to be sent to the state.
With the jump in numbers across other parts of Utah, the request for Sanpete County to go green will likely be put on hold. “We are doing great in Sanpete County,” stated Selin. “The case numbers through community spread are low and we are moving in the right direction.”
When asked how Sanpete schools are doing with the state guidelines Selin stated, “Schools have done and continue to do a great job. Our schools’ numbers are way lower than other areas and it is because of the great administrators and students in the county. Everyone is doing their part and putting a great effort into keeping numbers low and schools and athletic events open.”
Even with the recent small uptick in numbers Selin thinks that we as a county are certainly headed in the right direction. Our hospital numbers are low, the recovery rate is good, and matrix numbers are looking good also.
The CUHD wants to remind Sanpete County residents to keep working together, wear a mask when it’s not possible to social distance, wash your hands regularly, and please stay home if you’re sick.