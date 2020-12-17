1928-2020
Ardys (Dolly) B. Tidwell, 92, of Nephi, UT returned to her Heavenly Father on Saturday, December 5, 2020, with friends and family near.
Born in Moroni, Utah on April 16, 1928 to Foris Hyde and Carmen Johansen Blackburn, Ardys was the youngest of three children. Ardys was a graduate of Moroni High School. She married the love of her life, Louis Dwane Tidwell, in the Manti Temple on December 27, 1945.
Together they loved and raised six children.
Ardys was a faithful and devout member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and enjoyed numerous church callings. She was also a member of the Chalise Club. She and Dwane shared their beautiful voices in many ways, often paying tributes at funeral services and church functions. Ardys loved singing with ladies in quartets, blending their beautiful voices. She loved singing to her grandkids and had a silly song for every occasion.
Ardys and Dwane began a business that became a family livelihood for each of their children and families, where they enjoyed working together for over 40 years.
Ardys loved to garden and grew the most beautiful roses. She was an amazing cook and was famous for her delicious divinity. She made everyone feel loved and was affectionately known as everyone's "Grandma Dolly". Everyone was drawn to her kind heart and loving arms. All the lives she touched were changed for the better. Most of all, Ardys loved her family and was always there for all who needed her.
Ardys was preceded in death by her husband Dwane, brothers Neil and Dee, sons Louis Creig and Bryant Evan, daughter Tamara Ardys Anderson and 9 grandchildren.
Ardys is survived by son Brad B, daughter Patricia (Hal) Carter, son Kerry Dwane. Ardys was blessed with 21 grandchildren, 30 great-grandchildren and 4 great-great-grandchildren.
A viewing for family and close friends will be held Friday, December 11, 2020 at 11 AM at the Anderson Funeral Home. A small family service will follow at 11:30 AM. Interment will be in the Nephi Vine Bluff Cemetery at 12:30 PM.
We will be following all state health requirements. Please wear a mask.