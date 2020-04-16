1927~2020
CHESTER — Beth Harward was born Feb. 21, 1927. She died April 11, 2020. She was the wife of DeVere Harward and mother of JB and Roger Harward and Cassandra (Don) Chambers.
Beth and DeVere lived and raised their children in Chester along with turkeys, sheep, pigs and many loving grandchildren.
She thought everyone was her friend and treated them that way. They taught their children to work hard, have compassion and friendship for others and never take a hand out. Pay your way. She always had a full time job and many creative hobbies and church jobs.
She had a long happy well-lived life and will be missed.
She has been a resident of Country Lane Assisted Living since June 2014. She loved the people who work and live there like family and indeed they were. The loving care and friendship she had there was the best anyone could have asked for. There will be a family service in the future.
Online condolences at rasmussenmortuary.com.