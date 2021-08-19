Clara Louise Beck Green
Clara Louise Beck Green passed away on Monday August 9th, 2021, due to complications of Parkinson's disease. She was born on April 11th, 1943, to Earl J. and Ilena Edmunds Beck in Spring City, Utah. She attended schools in Spring City, Moroni, and Mt. Pleasant, graduating from North Sanpete High School.
With the loving support from her family, she brought her daughter Debra into the world.
In December 1975 she married Lloyd Green and moved to Orem. They were later divorced.
While in Orem she was a member of the Utah Circuit Breakers CB Club.
During her life she worked at many different sewing plants including Pacific Trail, Jolene's, BC Limited, Carlisle's, and Utah Sportswear. She quit working to take care of her parents in the final years of their lives.
Due to declining health caused by Diabetes and Parkinson's disease she moved to Trinity Mission Health & Rehab and later to Orem Rehab and Nursing.
Wherever she lived or worked she made friends that loved her. She loved to knit, crochet, collecting, genealogy, reading and doing math puzzles.
She will be missed by family and friends including her daughter Debra Beck Reid (John) Payson, 2 grandson's Jesse and Corbin Reid Payson, 2 great granddaughters Charlotte and Coraline Reid Lehi, Sister Marie Memmott Nephi, David Beck (Linda) West Point. Preceded in death by her parents and brother-in-law Tom Memmott.
Funeral services were held Friday, August 13, 2021, at 11:00 a.m. with a viewing from 9:30 - 10:30 a.m. prior to services at Rasmussen Mortuary (96 N 100 W, Mt. Pleasant, UT). Interment in the Spring City Cemetery. Online condolences at rasmussenmortuary.com